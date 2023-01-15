McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $7.96 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,863,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,000. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.7% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Starbucks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,529,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,551. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $107.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

