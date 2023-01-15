Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Matthew 25 Management Corp lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. East West Bancorp accounts for 4.0% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,195,000 after buying an additional 1,155,315 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after buying an additional 620,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,073,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,368,000 after buying an additional 119,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,045,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,565,000 after buying an additional 36,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.36 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.