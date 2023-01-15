MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Position Raised by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.30.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile



MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

