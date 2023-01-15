Manifold Finance (FOLD) One Day Volume Hits $244,117.30

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $244,117.30 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for $17.10 or 0.00082512 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

