Mangham Associates LLC Invests $794,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mangham Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 0.9% of Mangham Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $333,684,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $35,355,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $34,502,000. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.0% in the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 4,243,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,953,000 after acquiring an additional 928,747 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

