Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $191.65

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 191.65 ($2.33) and traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.36). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.33), with a volume of 106,315 shares traded.

Majedie Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market cap of £101.23 million and a P/E ratio of -16.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.47.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.97%.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

