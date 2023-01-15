MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $56.43 million and $4,174.58 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003236 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00859545 BTC.
MaidSafeCoin Profile
MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
MaidSafeCoin Token Trading
