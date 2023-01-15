Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $1.73 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

