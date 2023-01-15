Loom Network Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $53.54 million and $18.57 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,002,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

