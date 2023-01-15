LooksRare (LOOKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.41 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $91.41 million and $5.09 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

