Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $62.02 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 929,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 4.3% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $62,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

