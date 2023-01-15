Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $28.37 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,918,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,249 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up about 2.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.77% of Vertiv worth $28,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vertiv by 448.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vertiv by 57.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,928 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo bought 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.