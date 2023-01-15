Locus Chain Price Tops $0.0873 on Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0873 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $139.30 million and approximately $778,789.79 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00427919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,319.05 or 0.30224731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.34 or 0.00886503 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

