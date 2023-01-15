Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Reaches $0.0868

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $138.44 million and $1.20 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00427789 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.31 or 0.30215550 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.68 or 0.00919735 BTC.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

