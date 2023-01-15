Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 744,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,893,000 after acquiring an additional 231,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $449.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.47 and a 200-day moving average of $443.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $363.97 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $469.56.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.