LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Lifted by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in LKQ were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Natixis acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LKQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 491,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 136,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $58.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

