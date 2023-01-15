Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $347.50 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,573,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,531,731.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00372818 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $419.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
