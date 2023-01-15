Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 15.5% Higher This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $184.68 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,562,419 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,531,731.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00372818 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $419.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
