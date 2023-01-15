Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,152,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,952,000 after purchasing an additional 579,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.4 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $147.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.56. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.