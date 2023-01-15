Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,804 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.