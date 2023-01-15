Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,666 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 212,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 224,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.