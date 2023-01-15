Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $240.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.55.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

