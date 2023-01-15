Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $375.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.07 and a 200-day moving average of $332.64.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

