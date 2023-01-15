Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,894,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $506,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,751,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $481,126,000 after acquiring an additional 268,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.43.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $332.82 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $538.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

