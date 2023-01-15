Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in Cintas by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 13,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,684,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cintas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $448.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.63. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

