Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $753.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $718.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $666.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $858.74.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

