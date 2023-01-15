Linear Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.72 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Linear has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $65.60 million and $2.72 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00424900 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,295.99 or 0.30011498 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.55 or 0.00879706 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

