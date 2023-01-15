Lido wstETH Trading Up 22.9% Over Last Week (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Lido wstETH has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,709.16 or 0.08164454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

