LEMONCHAIN Price Tops $0.0301 on Exchanges (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $96,533.56 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00429294 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,330.45 or 0.30321895 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.54 or 0.00912657 BTC.

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

