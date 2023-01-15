Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

NYSE LDOS opened at $98.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.22. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

