Lee Financial Co Sells 120 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $145.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.81.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

