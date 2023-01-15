Lee Financial Co Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lee Financial Co lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Rinkey Investments raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHZ opened at $47.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60.

