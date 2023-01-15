Lee Financial Co Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.5% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

