Lee Financial Co Purchases 281 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lee Financial Co raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 157.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after buying an additional 592,179 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 126.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after acquiring an additional 388,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Stryker by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,381,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $636,763,000 after acquiring an additional 294,091 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Trading Up 1.4 %

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $259.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.88. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $279.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

