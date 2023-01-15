Lee Financial Co Purchases 2,512 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

