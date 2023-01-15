Lee Financial Co Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,094 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,603.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 429,974 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $155.76 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.74.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

