Lee Financial Co Has $5.84 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $66.12 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.21.

