Lee Financial Co Buys 2,326 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6,121.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $80.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

