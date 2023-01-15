Komodo (KMD) Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $30.98 million and $927,694.93 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00216871 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00076032 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00050742 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,681,525 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

