Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $60.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

