KickToken Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $846,328.10 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $846,328.10 and approximately $141,195.08 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00031077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00043672 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018422 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00231573 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003147 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,423,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,423,979 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,429,015.38525034. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00662556 USD and is up 6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $173,045.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

