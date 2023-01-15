Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $24.59 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,322 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 12.69% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $24,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 222,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.67 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

