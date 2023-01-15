Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,687 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $48,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.41. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

