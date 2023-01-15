Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 565.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087,187 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,877,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,783 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,784,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,505,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,973,000 after purchasing an additional 381,853 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

