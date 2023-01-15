Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,789 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of VO opened at $214.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $244.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

