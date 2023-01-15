Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $325.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $282.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $298.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $329.02 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $390.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.73.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

