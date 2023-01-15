Kava (KAVA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $324.57 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00004103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $324.57 million and $81.66 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00080567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00061957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00025211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000203 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 379,095,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,131,669 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

