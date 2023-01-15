Kaspa Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $94.05 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $94.05 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00428049 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,265.82 or 0.30233948 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.98 or 0.00878093 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,934,424,088 coins and its circulating supply is 15,934,439,057 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,924,449,394 with 15,924,450,226.085752 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00587665 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,022,225.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

