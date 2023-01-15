Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $3,424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $3,424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,625. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 88,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $200.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.18. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

