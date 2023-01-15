JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60.

